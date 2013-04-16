FAA's Huerta says agency reviewing long-range approval for 787

WASHINGTON, April 16 The head of the U.S.
Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday said his agency was
examining whether to allow Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner to
resume long-distance, trans-ocean flights as part of its review
of a revamped battery system.
Michael Huerta told a Senate committee hearing that the FAA
would announce its decision on extended range flight, known as
ETOPS, when it decides on returning the jet to service with the
redesigned battery system. Boeing redesigned the system after
two batteries burned on two jets in January.
Speaking to reporters after the hearing, Huerta said the FAA
is not currently considering granting the 787 approval to fly
extended missions beyond 180 minutes. The jet had that level
when it was grounded in January, and Boeing had been seeking
approval for 330 minutes, allowing the plane to make the
long-range missions over remote areas that it was designed to
fly.
Huerta also said he expects a decision soon on whether to
approve Boeing's battery system.