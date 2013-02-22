Boeing 787 battery fix proposal to FAA not temporary fix -sources

WASHINGTON/SEATTLE Feb 22 Boeing Co's
proposal for preventing battery problems that have grounded its
entire fleet of 50 787 Dreamliners is not a temporary stop-gap
measure aimed at getting the airplanes flying again, three
sources familiar with the plan said.
he proposal, being made to the U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration on Friday, includes specific measures aimed at
addressing possible causes of short-circuits that prompted one
of the lithium-ion batteries on board a 787 to catch fire at a
Boston airport in January, the sources said. A second battery
smoldered during a flight in Japan a few days later, leading to
an emergency landing and evacuation.
The proposal includes insulation between the cells of the
battery and a stronger, stainless steel box with a venting tube
to contain a fire and expel flames outside the aircraft should a
battery catch fire again, the sources said.
Boeing will not propose abandoning lithium-ion batteries,
however, and is not working on a backup or longer-term fix, the
sources said.