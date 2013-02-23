UPDATE 4-Boeing proposes full 787 battery fix to FAA-sources

By Alwyn Scott and Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON/SEATTLE Feb 22 Boeing Co on Friday
gave U.S. aviation regulators its plan to fix the volatile
battery aboard its new 787 Dreamliner, even though investigators
have not yet determined what caused the batteries to overheat on
two planes last month.
Boeing did not propose abandoning the lithium-ion
batteries and is not working on a backup or longer-term fix for
the problem that has grounded its entire fleet of 50 Dreamliners
for nearly five weeks, three sources familiar with the plan
said.
The company and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration
said no firm result emerged from the meeting between Deputy
Transportation Secretary John Porcari, FAA Administrator Michael
Huerta and other FAA officials and Boeing Commercial Airplanes
CEO Ray Conner and other senior Boeing executives in Washington.
With Boeing's costs mounting by millions of dollars a day
while the planes are on the ground, the FAA said it is
"reviewing a Boeing proposal and will analyze it closely. The
safety of the flying public is our top priority and we won't
allow the 787 to return to commercial service until we're
confident that any proposed solution has addressed the battery
failure risks."
Boeing declined to comment on the details of its proposal,
but said the meeting with the FAA was productive.
The proposal to the FAA includes measures to address a range
of possible causes of short-circuits in the batteries, the
sources said.
Five weeks ago, U.S. authorities grounded the worldwide
fleet of 787s. U.S., Japanese and French investigators are still
not certain what caused the battery fire aboard an All Nippon
Airways 787 in Boston and an overheated, smoking
battery on a Japan Airlines 787 in Japan.
The proposed fix includes adding ceramic insulation between
the cells of the battery to help keep cells cool and prevent a
"thermal runaway" in which one cell overheats and triggers
overheating in adjacent cells. It also includes building a
stronger, larger stainless steel box with a venting tube to
contain a fire and expel fumes outside the aircraft should a
battery catch fire again, the sources said. In addition, the
plan proposed wiring changes, self-torquing screws that will not
come loose and battery alterations to prevent moisture and
vibration problems, one of the sources said.
But there was also a plan to use a different battery type or
some other longer-term fix, the sources said.
"I have talked to a number of people who are working
directly on these batteries. No one is on the Plan-B team," said
a person familiar with Boeing's efforts who was not authorized
to speak publicly about them.
A second source, who also was not authorized to speak
publicly, said Boeing does not view its proposal as a temporary
"band-aid" that would be supplanted by another solution later.
Boeing spokesman Marc Birtel said in a statement: "We are
encouraged by the progress being made toward resolving the issue
and returning the 787 to flight for our customers and their
passengers around the world."
Birtel reiterated that hundreds of engineers and technical
experts are working "around the clock" to return the 787 fleet
to service. "Everyone is working to get to the answer as quickly
as possible and good progress is being made," Birtel said.
Boeing's stock closed up 65 cents, or 0.86 percent, at
$75.66 on the New York Stock Exchange.
Richard Aboulafia, aerospace analyst with the Teal Group in
Virginia, said Boeing needed a backup plan in case the FAA did
not approve its proposal.
"It's a bit tone deaf to propose containment and management
when the political winds are favoring an elimination of the
risk," he said, citing Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood's
insistence that the plane would return to flight only when it
was "1,000 percent safe" and similar remarks by other officials.
"They need to be out there talking about a bigger solution
beyond mere containment because the political winds and public
opinion are not going to favor a solution that's focused on fire
and smoke management," Aboulafia said.
He noted that Airbus had already signaled its plan to switch
back to more traditional nickel cadmium batteries for its A350
airliner, but the 787 was far more dependent on electrical
power, which would complicate any effort to switch to a
different type of battery. A complete redesign could take around
nine months to implement, he said.
Another source said that kind of solution could take two
years if, for example, Boeing decided to use nickel cadmium
batteries on the 787, similar to those used on the 777 jet.
The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board is still
investigating the Boston fire and the Japan Transportation
Safety Board is investigating the battery failure in Japan.
Neither has found a root cause for the problems.
The sources said the NTSB might never find the cause because
the battery in Boston was severely damaged by the fire.
Given the financial cost of the grounding for Boeing and the
airlines that own the jets, estimated at $200 million a month
, Boeing decided to address all possible causes
with the measures, rather than wait for the NTSB to identify one
specific cause, the sources said.
Boeing engineers have been working with outside experts and
U.S. government officials to address possible cause of the
battery issues. The team includes experts from the U.S. Navy and
the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, which uses a
lithium-ion battery on board the International Space Station.
Boeing engineers went through a "fault tree" and "came up
with a list of half a dozen things that could have led to
problems," said a congressional source who had been briefed on
the matter, but was not authorized to speak publicly.
"They have a list of things that it could be, and the fixes
are designed to address that list of problems," the source said.
If the NTSB's investigation turns up additional possible
causes, those would be added to the mix, another of the sources
said.
Boeing machinists already are building the new containment
boxes for the battery, a sign the company is confident that the
FAA will eventually approve continued used of lithium batteries
and the contain-and-vent strategy for dealing with fires,
according to a person familiar with the matter.
The FAA granted Boeing permission to use lithium batteries
in 2007, but set nine special conditions the company had to
meet.
Asked why the company's extensive testing of the batteries
had not revealed problems with the batteries and the electrical
systems used to operate them, one of the sources said test
environments had limitations and the real test of an aircraft
always came when it was actually operating.
If the Boeing plan is approved by FAA Administrator Huerta
and Transportation Secretary LaHood, company officials expect
the 787 fleet to return to service within eight weeks, one
source said.
Another source, who is also familiar with the 787
investigation but not authorized to speak publicly, said a key
challenge for Boeing would be to redesign the battery box so
that it could truly contain a fire if one occurred.
Despite Boeing's statements about containment being the plan
for a battery issue from the start, the blue box that held the
current lithium-ion battery was clearly "not designed to contain
a fire," said the source.
Another person familiar with the engineering work said the
new box would be made of stainless steel nearly half an inch
thick. It would be capable of containing an explosion, and would
have a tube to vent smoke and flame outside the jet.
However, the source said engineers have raised questions
about the safety of venting flames outside the plane, especially
if it is on the ground and being fueled. The effect could be
something like a flamethrower, this person said.