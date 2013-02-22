FAA won't return 787 to flight until battery risks addressed

WASHINGTON Feb 22 The Federal Aviation
Administration on Friday said it was reviewing a proposal by
Boeing Co aimed at returning the 787 Dreamliner to
flight, but said it would not allow that to happen until it was
confident that risks with the airplane's batteries had been
addressed.
Deputy Transportation Secretary John Porcari, FAA
Administrator Michael Huerta and other FAA officials met with
senior Boeing executives earlier Friday to discuss the status of
ongoing work to address 787 battery issues, said FAA spokeswoman
Laura Brown.
"The FAA is reviewing a Boeing proposal and will analyze it
closely," Brown said. "The safety of the flying public is our
top priority and we won't allow the 787 to return to commercial
service until we're confident that any proposed solution has
addressed the battery failure risks."
The FAA grounded the entire fleet of 50 787s on Jan. 16
after the lithium ion batteries on two separate planes failed.