US National Transportation Safety Board says 787 fire did severe damage

NEW YORK Jan 8 The U.S. National Transportation
Safety Board said Tuesday that the battery aboard a Japan
Airlines Co 787 jet that caught fire in Boston on
Monday had "severe fire damage" and that damage to the
surroundings was limited to components and structures within
about 20 inches.
The agency said the problems were in the aft electrical bay
of the Boeing Co jet, and affected the auxiliary power
unit, which was in operation at the time of the fire, which was
reported around 10:30 am ET Monday.
The incident occurred just after the plane landed following
a flight from Tokyo. Smoke from the fire was seen in the cabin
of the plane, the NTSB said. The fire was put out about 40
minutes rescue and fire crews first arrived, it added.