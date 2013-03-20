Air India wants cash compensation for 787 grounding -govt source

NEW DELHI, March 20 State carrier Air India will
seek compensation in cash from Boeing for losses caused
by the grounding of its 787 Dreamliners, rather than discounts
on future purchases, a senior government source said on
Wednesday.
The statement increases pressure for cash compensation after
a person familiar with the intentions of All Nippon Airways
told Reuters earlier that it would prefer a direct
refund, rather than future discounts.
"We will obviously ask for cash. We will negotiate once the
planes start flying again," said the senior Indian government
source, who has direct knowledge of the situation.
"Air India will surely ask for compensation. There is no
question about it."
Boeing's 50 Dreamliners in service have been grounded since
mid-January following two incidents involving battery problems.
Air India has six of the $200 million jets and has ordered
21 more.