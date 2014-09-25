UPDATE 1-Japan says lack of appropriate tests may have contributed to Dreamliner battery overheating

(adds details from the report, Boeing comment)
TOKYO, Sept 25 Japan's transport authority said
on Thursday a lack of appropriate testing may have contributed
to a lithium-ion battery overheating on board a Boeing 787
Dreamliner owned by ANA Holdings, which led to the
grounding of the Dreamliner fleet globally for more than three
months.
In its final report on the ANA incident, the Japan Transport
Safety Board (JTSB) said it was unable to find the root cause of
the overheating.
The JTSB, however, said that during the device's
development, engineers failed to identify the possibility that a
short circuit in one cell could spread to other cells because
they did not ground the device. This may have caused the battery
to overheat, it added.
"The test conducted during the development phase did not
appropriately simulate the on-board configuration, and the
effects of the internal short circuit were underestimated," the
JTSB said in its 115-page report.
Boeing said its tests on the battery were in line with
regulations.
"At the time, the industry standard was to conduct such
tests on an electrically isolated battery. Those standards are
unchanged today," said a Boeing spokesman in Tokyo.
The report, which also pointed to cold winter air damaging
the battery cells and electrical wiring as possible factors in
the incident, recommended that the Federal Aviation Authority
should "provide instructions to airplane manufacturers and
equipment manufacturers to perform equipment tests simulating
actual flight operations".
Boeing won approval for its Dreamliner jets to resume flying
after it redesigned the battery compartment to isolate any
future thermal events and vent hot gases directly outside the
aircraft.
Boeing's state-of-the-art plane is built with carbon-fiber
composite materials and a powerful electrical system to reduce
weight and improve the jet's fuel efficiency.
The battery malfunction on the ANA-owned plane caused the
pilot to make an emergency landing. It followed a similar
problem in the battery of a parked Japan Airlines.
