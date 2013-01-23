US cites thermal damage in 787 battery involved in Boston fire

WASHINGTON Jan 23 The U.S. National
Transportation Safety Board on Wednesday said its investigation
into a fire on a Boeing Co 787 Dreamliner in Boston
earlier this month had revealed some thermal damage to all eight
cells in a special lithium-ion battery used to generate
auxiliary power for the plane.
Deborah Hersman, chairman of the safety board, and other
NTSB officials will provide an update on the investigation at a
news conference on Thursday, according to an NTSB news release.
The agency on Sunday ruled out overcharging as the cause of
the battery failure. The implications of the thermal damage
cited by the NTSB on Wednesday were not immediately clear.
The NTSB said the battery, made by Japanese company GS Yuasa
Corp, had eight cells of 3.7 volts each, and all eight
had varying degrees of thermal damage.
Investigators have CT scanned and disassembled six of the
eight cells, and their electrodes were being photographed and
examined under a microscope, the agency said. The remaining two
batteries would be examined in the same way in coming days at
the agency's Washington laboratory.
Members of the investigative team had also been working in
Arizona, Seattle and Japan, the NTSB said in a brief statement,
without providing an additional details.