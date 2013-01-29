US NTSB doing detailed analysis of damaged Boeing 787 battery

WASHINGTON Jan 29 The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday said it was continuing to investigate a Jan. 7 battery fire on a Boeing Co 787 Dreamliner at Boston airport, and had shifted into a more detailed, microscopic examination of the damaged battery.

It said experts at the U.S. Naval Surface Warfare Center laboratories were looking at the second, undamaged battery pulled from the same plane for signs of in-service damage and manufacturing defects.

The safety board said Boeing was providing pertinent fleet information about its 787 airliners, which will help investigators understand the operating history of lithium-ion batteries on those airplanes.