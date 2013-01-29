UPDATE 1-US NTSB takes microscopes to damaged Boeing 787 battery

* No answers on root cause yet
* Boeing providing information on 787 fleet
* U.S. Navy experts looking at second battery from Boston
787
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, Jan 29 The U.S. National
Transportation Safety Board said on Tuesday it was carrying out
a detailed, microscopic investigation of a battery that caught
fire on a Boeing Co 787 Dreamliner in Boston this month
as the probe dragged into a fourth week.
All 50 Boeing Dreamliners remain grounded around the world,
as the U.S., Japanese and French governments continue to
investigate that fire and a separate battery-related incident
that forced another 787 to make an emergency landing in Japan.
The NTSB said experts at the U.S. Naval Surface Warfare
Center laboratories were looking at a second, undamaged
lithium-ion battery pulled from the same Japan Airlines
plane that caught fire in Boston for signs of in-service damage
and manufacturing defects. Both batteries were built by GS Yuasa
, a Japanese company.
At the same time, Boeing was giving investigators relevant
fleet information about its 787 airliners, which would help
investigators understand the operating history of lithium-ion
batteries on those airplanes, the NTSB said.
U.S., Japanese and French safety inspectors - aided by
industry officials - have been trying to determine what caused
the battery fire on the 787 in Boston and a separate smoke
incident that forced the other 787 to make an emergency landing
in Japan the following week.
After weeks of investigative work in Japan and various sites
in the United States, officials still do not have any answers,
raising concerns that Boeing and the airlines that operate the
world's newest airliner will face a bigger-than-expected
financial hit while it remains grounded.
The NTSB's latest update on the 787 investigation came hours
after U.S. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood announced he
planned to resign, marking the latest departure from President
Barack Obama's Cabinet.
Boeing's shares closed 0.5 percent lower at $73.65 on the
New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Investors are looking for
news about how long the probe will take when Boeing reports its
fourth quarter earnings on Wednesday.
A one-month delay in 787 deliveries could cost Boeing $1.2
billion in revenue this year, said Zafar Khan, an analyst at
Society Generale. He has a "sell" rating on the stock.
Neither the NTSB, nor the Federal Aviation Administration,
which is looking at a broader range of problems with the 787,
have set timetables for completing their work.
On Tuesday, the NTSB said its work on the damaged battery
from the Boston incident, part of an auxiliary power system, had
transitioned from macroscopic to microscopic examinations and
also included chemical and elemental analysis of the areas of
internal short circuiting and thermal damage.
The undamaged battery being examined by U.S. Navy experts
provides backup power for important flight controls on the 787.
They are using mechanical and electrical tests to determine the
performance of the battery, and to find signs of any degradation
in expected performance, the NTSB said.
Other investigators were looking at data from the two
digital flight data recorders on the aircraft for any further
clues about the performance of the battery and the operation of
the charging system, which was built by Securaplane, a unit of
Britain's Meggitt Plc.
Investigations are also continuing in Seattle, where Boeing
builds the planes, and in Japan.