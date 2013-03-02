CORRECTED-INSIGHT-Will Dreamliner drama affect industry self-inspection?

(Corrects FAA to Federal Aviation Administration in paragraph
two)
By Peter Henderson and Alwyn Scott and Tim Hepher
SAN FRANCISCO/SEATTLE/PARIS, March 2 (Reuters)- Eight years
ago, U.S. regulators substantially increased their dependence on
the aircraft industry to help keep flying safe.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it would
no longer directly manage routine inspection of design and
manufacturing. Instead, it would focus on overseeing a
self-policing program executed by the manufacturers themselves
through more than 3,000 of their employees assigned to review
safety on behalf of the FAA.
These so-called designees had existed for decades, but the
FAA had vetted and controlled them. Under the new system,
companies chose and managed them, to the point where the FAA
even had trouble rejecting those they felt were unsuitable for
the job, according to one government watchdog.
As the drama of the overheating lithium-ion batteries on the
Boeing 787 Dreamliner unfolds, that relationship is coming under
intense scrutiny.
No evidence has surfaced that the designee system is
responsible for the battery problem that has prompted regulators
to temporarily ban the plane from the skies. The story has
raised the question, however, whether the regulator hands over
too much power to the industry.
"This is an occupation with a built-in conflict of
interest," said Gordon Mandell, a retired FAA certification
engineer.
With Boeing doing about 95 percent of its own inspections,
adds Mary Schiavo, former Department of Transportation inspector
general, "it's kind of do-it-yourself." The situation was not
unique to Boeing, she said. "There are places around the world
that saw an FAA inspector once, maybe five years ago, and that's
it."
HOW WERE TESTS VERIFIED?
Boeing's new ultra-modern carbon-composite jet has been
grounded around the world for six weeks as the National
Transportation Safety Board leads an investigation into two
battery incidents, joined by the FAA. Both agencies are also
looking into the 787 certification process.
"We need to understand what tests were done and who was
certifying those tests, and again how they were verified - not
just by Boeing, but by the regulator as well," NTSB Chairman
Deborah Hersman said on Feb. 8, referring to the battery and
other key parts made in a long, global supply chain.
At the broadest level, even some supporters of the designee
process are asking whether the FAA is up to the task of
effectively overseeing the system.
Among them is Ken Mead, another former DOT inspector general
and a veteran of investigating the FAA. "The questions I'd want
answers to are: Does the FAA have the right people with the
right expertise to make sure the FAA is in a position to
critically second-guess? And have they critically reviewed the
approval process so this does not happen again?" he said.
The FAA's defense of its abilities and approach is
unwavering. "Some have asked the question whether the FAA has
the expertise needed to oversee the Dreamliner's cutting edge
technology. The answer is yes, we have the ability to establish
rigorous safety standards and to make sure that aircraft meet
them," FAA Administrator Michael Huerta said in an industry
speech on Jan. 23. "The way to enhance safety is to keep the
lines of communication open between business and government."
The FAA and Boeing both say the FAA is better off managing
the system and picking out high-risk areas on which to
concentrate. It lacks the resources to manage every individual
and inspect every part, they say, and industry has a strong
incentive to cooperate - unsafe products jeopardize business.
They point out that FAA staff invested more than 200,000 hours
over eight years certifying the 787 on top of work done by
designees.
Perhaps their biggest defense is that there have been no
fatal crashes of scheduled commercial flights in the United
States for four years.
BIG JOB, NOT-SO-BIG BUDGET
The FAA's inability to expand its budget in line with an
increasingly large, complex and global aviation industry played
a major role in the 2005 decision to expand the delegation
system. Certification work increased fivefold between the 1940s
and 1990s and has only become more complex since.
"By shifting our inspection focus from reviewing test
results to overseeing the designation program, we will be able
to more efficiently use our resources while extending our
oversight coverage, thereby increasing safety," the FAA said in
the official announcement of the program, printed in the Federal
Register on Oct. 13, 2005.
It added, however, that "More than one commenter states that
the FAA should be hiring more inspectors, not spending its
limited resources creating an organizational designee system."
Public comments from opponents of the new system outnumbered
supporters 14 to 11, it noted.
While the agency still signs off on a new plane and key
steps along the way, the bulk of the interim work - often 90
percent or more - is done by the designees at the
manufacturers. As of 2010 there were about 1,000 FAA engineers
and inspectors devoted to design review and inspection, compared
with 3,655 designees working for companies on the FAA's behalf,
according to government data.
Boeing has set up a separate group within the company to do
the FAA work. Those employees approve the design of the planes
except for the key steps and the final "type certificate" for
new aircraft, which needs a stamp from FAA officials.
The jobs command respect and draw veterans who are more
likely to stand up to pressure from their employers and won't
risk losing their "ticket" - the FAA designee status - by
cutting corners, people in the industry say. Candidates choose
specializations and typically must pass written and oral exams
meant to check their understanding of what a designee, also
known as a "designated engineering representative" (DER), does
and the limits of their powers.
"I've never seen it where a company's pressure on the DER was
strong enough for them to bend from their loyalty to the FAA,"
said Richard Lukso, the former president of Securaplane, the
company that made the chargers for the 787 batteries. They have
unique insight into how companies work, he added, since they
come from the inside.
A WATCHDOG BARKS
In 2011, the DOT's Office of Inspector General criticized the
FAA for losing control of its oversight and risking safety. It
cited one company designee, acting on behalf of the FAA, who
took his employer's view in a dispute over whether an aircraft
fuel system met agency standards. The manufacturer took a year
to suspend the employee from FAA duty. The company was not
identified in the report.
The FAA and the inspector general do not agree on how to weed
out unwanted designees. The FAA says it is creating a new
database of employees removed from consideration because of
"misconduct"; the inspector general's office wants a broader set
of employees to be included.
The FAA has been criticized beginning early in the Dreamliner
program for skimping on supplier visits, as well.
In the first four years of the Dreamliner program, between
2003-2007, FAA officials visited only 1 percent of suppliers at
Boeing and other major engine and planemakers, and left
unchecked thousands of factories that would go on to make parts
for the 787, according to another report by the same Office of
Inspector General, this one from 2008. All parts for U.S. planes
must be FAA certified at some point, but that can happen as part
of the final assembly of a plane rather than at the factories
where they are made.
The same report described how a worker at one factory - it is
unclear if it was a supplier to Boeing or another planemaker -
used a piece of paper, instead of a ruler, to measure parts.
Another used a tool marked "uncalibrated." One supplier made a
part fit by grinding away an edge, without permission from the
manufacturer, and training overall was deemed inadequate.
The FAA made a number of changes in response to the report,
but it only raised the minimum number of supplier visits at
major manufacturers to nine a year from four, a spokesman for
the inspector general told Reuters.
All FAA inspectors are based in the United States, even
though much of the 787 airframe and many key components like the
battery are made outside the country, raising the question of
whether distance might make them less likely to
visit. Inspectors travel when necessary, the FAA said. In its
own statement, Boeing said that "in addition to requiring
frequent and detailed progress reporting, during the development
and design phase we regularly had people on site with our
suppliers and they had people on site with Boeing."
FLAMMABILITY TESTS APPROVED
No full description of the process by which Boeing engineered
and tested its lithium-ion battery has been disclosed, but
emerging details show how regulators relied heavily on Boeing to
do most of the work on what the FAA acknowledged from the start
would be a potentially dangerous technology.
The FAA approved "special conditions" for the 787 battery in
2007, acknowledging risks including "Flammability of Cell
Components."
"Safe cell temperatures and pressures must be maintained
during any foreseeable charging or discharging condition and
during any failure of the charging or battery monitoring system
not shown to be extremely remote," the first condition reads.
"Extremely remote" is FAA code for once in 10 million flight
hours.
Special conditions do not include specific tests, so Boeing
itself proposed them to the FAA. Designees could approve the
design of tests and monitor the tests themselves, though the FAA
told Reuters its staff also had approved the testing program and
observed testing.
A Boeing presentation in February described "baking the
battery to induce overheating, crush testing and puncturing a
cell with nail to induce short circuit."
At the same time the FAA approved the special conditions in
2007, FAA staff and the aircraft manufacturing industry,
including Boeing, were devising lithium-ion battery tests that
included all the details the special conditions lacked.
Published in 2008 and adopted by the FAA three years later,
the standard known as RTCA DO-311 gave precise instructions for
tests. The worst-case-scenario test required turning off all
failsafe electronics, short-circuiting the battery and watching
for flames for three hours.
Boeing did not run those tests. "The RTCA standards were not
designed for the 787," and Boeing provided extensive testing to
show the 787 met the special conditions, spokesman Marc Birtel
said.
The FAA acknowledged the batteries were potentially
flammable in the special conditions approved. Said former
Inspector General Schiavo, "They knew they had problems. They
just said 'OK.'"
(Additional reporting by Mari Saito, James Topham and Tim Kelly
in Tokyo, Andrea Shalal-Esa in Washington, Deepa Seetharaman in
Detroit, Bill Rigby in Seattle and Karen Jacobs in Atlanta;
editing by Martin Howell and Prudence Crowther)