Boeing 787 investigation making progress - US NTSB spokeswoman

WASHINGTON Feb 1 U.S. investigators are moving
swiftly and making progress in their investigation of a battery
fire on a Boeing Co 787 Dreamliner in Boston this month,
a spokeswoman for the U.S. National Transportation Safety Booard
said on Friday.
"Our investigators are moving swiftly and we are making
progress," spokeswoman Kelly Nantel told Reuters after the U.S.
safety board issued a seventh update on the investigation.
All 50 Boeing 787s remain grounded as authorities in the
United States, Japan and France investigate the Boston battery
fire and a separate battery failure that forced a second 787 to
make an emergency landing in Japan a week later.