Ford says to launch Ranger pickup truck in China by 2018
BEIJING, April 7 Ford Motor Co plans to launch its mid-size Ranger pickup truck in China in 2018, the U.S. automaker said on Friday.
WASHINGTON, April 19 The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on Friday said Boeing Co's 787 airliner would retain permission to fly up to 180 minutes over remote areas and oceans once U.S. regulators allowed the Dreamliner to return to the skies.
U.S. regulators on Friday approved a revamped battery system for the 787, paving the way for the high-tech jet to return to service after more than three months of grounding prompted by lithium-ion batteries that burned on the planes.
The FAA did not mention the extended range certification, or ETOPS, in its statement on Friday, but a representative for the U.S. regulatory agency later told Reuters the 180-minute permission Boeing had obtained before the battery-related grounding had not changed.
BEIJING, April 7 Ford Motor Co plans to launch its mid-size Ranger pickup truck in China in 2018, the U.S. automaker said on Friday.
PRETORIA/JOHANNESBURG, April 7 Thousands marched in major South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma on Friday, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.
* Google - Fact Check now available in Google Search and News around the world