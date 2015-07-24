INSIGHT-Boeing looks at pricey titanium in bid to stem 787 losses

| SEATTLE, July 24
SEATTLE, July 24 Boeing Co, which loses
about $30 million on every 787 Dreamliner passenger jet that
leaves the factory, is trying to stem the losses by cutting the
use of one of its signature ingredients: titanium.
The strong, lightweight alloy used extensively on the 787
costs seven times more than aluminum, and accounts for about $17
million of the cost of the $260 million plane, according to
industry sources.
The push to reduce titanium costs is part of a broader,
long-running effort by Boeing to make the 787 profitable that
includes pressing suppliers for price cuts and adjusting
assembly lines to improve efficiency, said Bob Noble, vice
president of Partnering for Success, Boeing's supplier
cost-cutting program.
Boeing's other commercial planes are profitable, and Boeing
has said it aims to break even on the 787 this year.
On Wednesday, Boeing repeated its pledge to eliminate the
787 losses by the fourth quarter. With titanium making up 15
percent of the 240,000 pounds an empty 787 weighs, far more than
other Boeing jetliners, the material is under special scrutiny,
industry experts said.
The world's largest plane maker hasn't disclosed how many
billions it invested to develop the 787, which was introduced in
2011, but it has spent more than $30 billion on production,
tooling and one-time costs. And it has curbed its ambitions for
future planes. Former chief executive Jim McNerney said last
year Boeing didn't plan any more "moonshots" like the 787.
As the Chicago-based company races to increase the pace of
plane manufacturing, investors and analysts want it to lift its
profits by churning out more 787s while cutting costs.
"Aerospace titanium at $20 to $25 a pound is front and
center, especially when you have the cost problems that you do
on the 787," said Kevin Michaels, a vice president with ICF
International, a publicly traded management, technology and
policy consulting firm based in Fairfax, Virginia.
787 COSTS RISE
Commercial jetliner programs typically lose money in the
early years of production until the heavy upfront investments in
engineering and production are repaid. Boeing's accounting
spreads those costs over a large block of planes the company
expects to deliver.
Investors expressed concern in April when the 787's deferred
production cost balance reached $26.9 billion, about $2 billion
more than earlier targets. The tally is a gauge of the losses
Boeing has built up making 787s so far.
Boeing said the 787 deferred cost balance will keep rising
until 2016, when the company plans to begin turning out 12 of
the planes a month, up from 10 currently. At that point, Boeing
expects the balance will start decreasing.
Overall, Boeing said it earns a operating profit margin of
10.5 per cent in its commercial jetliner business, including
sales of planes and related services.
The 787 represents Boeing's bid to reinvent the civilian
jetliner, using lightweight carbon fiber and new engines to
allow it fly farther and burn 20 percent less fuel than current
jets made largely of aluminum. Unlike aluminum, which corrodes
when it comes into contact with carbon fiber, titanium works
well with carbon fiber and expands minimally in response to the
large temperature swings the big jets experience.
But the 787 now faces dual competition from Airbus: its own
carbon-composite plane, the A350, and a low-cost alternative,
the A330neo, based on an older aluminum design updated with new,
fuel-efficient engines.
Those are likely to keep price pressure on both plane
makers, "especially in a low oil price environment," said
Russell Solomon, aerospace analyst at Moody's Investor Service.
While the rising level of deferred costs affects the 787's
ultimate profitability, Solomon said, "it's the ongoing cost
that we're really paying attention to."
As part of its cost-reduction effort, Boeing considered
shifting to less costly aluminum for seat tracks on the 787,
industry sources say. Boeing said it didn't end up making the
change, but declined to say why.
Boeing has changed the cockpit window frame to aluminum from
titanium, and has changed the frames of some doors to composite
from titanium. Special coatings or materials are used to prevent
aluminum corrosion, experts said. It wasn't known how much
Boeing saved by the change. Boeing declined to comment.
Boeing said it also is "aggressively pursuing" recycling to
recapture the waste metal "chips" created as titanium parts are
machined into finished shapes.
BUYING 40 POUNDS TO GET 1
The company is looking for even greater savings in its
supply chain and production methods. The changes are not likely
to affect raw metal prices, but could reduce the sales of some
suppliers, and stem concern about supply constraints from
Russia, experts said.
One large 787 piece, used to help join the wings to the
body, shows the potential for saving. The piece, known as the
double plus chord, requires Boeing to buy about 40 pounds of
titanium for every pound that ends up flying on the aircraft,
said Bill Bihlman, president of metal consultancy Aerolytics
LLC.
After the piece is forged, a large amount of the outside
must be ground off, leaving interior metal with intact grain and
strength. Add in the high cost of machining hard metals like
titanium, and the value of such pieces soars.
"You can see why there's so much emphasis on titanium,"
Bihlman said.
Noble, the Boeing official, declined to discuss specific
parts, but said pieces with high "buy-to-fly" ratios are a
focus.
"There are a whole lot of strategies we can use to reduce
the buy-to-fly," he said.
But substituting other metals won't be easy, Bihlman said.
Steel weighs 65 percent more than titanium, and aluminum lacks
titanium's strength and has the corrosion problem.
But even though the titanium savings may ultimately be
modest, Bihlman said, Boeing will wring them out "because they
have to."
