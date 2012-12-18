United confirms electrical problem on second 787 in its fleet

SEATTLE Dec 17 United Airlines and
Boeing Co confirmed Monday that a second plane in
United's fleet of 787 Dreamliners had suffered electrical
problems, notching up to three the tally of 787s that have
developed electrical issues this month.
The growing number focused further attention on issues with
the revolutionary carbon-fiber and plastic composite plane,
which has been rolled out to customers over the past year.
Spokeswomen for United and Boeing said the problems on
United's planes occurred in an electrical distribution panel,
not a generator, as had been previously believed.
On Dec. 4, a United flight from Houston to Newark, New
Jersey, made an emergency landing after it appeared that one of
its power generators failed.
Last Thursday, Qatar Airways said it had grounded one of its
three 787 jets because of the same problem United had
experienced.
On Friday, the Seattle Times reported that the second United
jet had electrical problems, bringing the total to three.
The newspaper quoted United as saying that on the Dec. 4
flight, "a power-distribution panel caused a nuisance generator
fault indication", prompting the emergency landing. That meant a
warning light came on when it shouldn't have. United said it
"replaced the panel and returned the aircraft to service".
The Boeing spokeswoman said the power-distribution panel
that developed the latest problem was different from one that
caught fire during 787 testing in 2010.
The United spokeswoman declined to give further details
because the problems are still being investigated and details
about them may change.
On Friday, Boeing CEO Jim McNerney said in a television
interview that the problems were "normal squawks" that occur
when new planes are brought into service.
The 787 uses an electrical system with generators and power
distribution panels to perform many functions that on other jet
models are accomplished with compressed air from the plane's
engines.
Problems with the 787, the first Boeing jet to be globally
outsourced to suppliers around the world, caused it to enter
service 3-1/2 years behind schedule. The electrical problems
aren't the only issues arising with the new jet.
Earlier this month, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration
told airlines to make immediate checks of fuel line couplings on
the 787 to ensure that they were not leaking. The order came
after the agency received notice that two 787s had developed
leaks that could cause them to run out of fuel or catch fire.
Through November, Boeing had delivered 38 of its 787s.
United is the only U.S. carrier that has put the jet into
service. Other carries flying the jet include launch customer
All Nippon Airways Co Ltd, Japan Airlines Co Ltd
, LOT Polish Airlines and LAN Airlines of Chile.