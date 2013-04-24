Boeing says most 787 Dreamliner battery costs absorbed in Q1

BRIEF-Buffett-Backed 3G Capital weighing bid for Panera Bread- NY Post, citing sources
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ
NEW YORK, April 24 Boeing Co said on Wednesday that most of the costs associated with fixing the 787 Dreamliner battery system were reflected in first-quarter results released earlier in the day.
"We managed to absorb this," Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith said in a conference call. The costs were included partly in research and development costs for the quarter, which fell compared with a year earlier. The cost will be spread over a about 1,100 planes, and that number will increase slightly, Smith said, without providing a figure.
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ
* Continues to evaluate properties for acquisition in greater harmattan area
* Board continues to believe that there are alternative transactions to Nuri offer that will provide greater value