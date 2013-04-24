版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 24日 星期三 23:35 BJT

Boeing says most 787 Dreamliner battery costs absorbed in Q1

NEW YORK, April 24 Boeing Co said on Wednesday that most of the costs associated with fixing the 787 Dreamliner battery system were reflected in first-quarter results released earlier in the day.

"We managed to absorb this," Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith said in a conference call. The costs were included partly in research and development costs for the quarter, which fell compared with a year earlier. The cost will be spread over a about 1,100 planes, and that number will increase slightly, Smith said, without providing a figure.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐