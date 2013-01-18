Boeing halts deliveries of 787 Dreamliners; production continues

SEATTLE Jan 18 Boeing Co said on Friday it was halting deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner while it awaits guidance from the Federal Aviation Administration on how to comply with concerns about batteries on the jet that forced airlines to stop flying the planes this week.

"Production of 787s continues," spokesman Marc Birtel said. "We will not deliver 787s until the FAA approves a means of compliance with their recent Airworthiness Directive concerning batteries and the approved approach has been implemented."