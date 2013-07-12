版本:
Boeing says working to understand cause of 787 fire in London

NEW YORK, July 12 Boeing Co said on Friday it is working to understand the cause of a fire on an Ethiopian Airlines 787 Dreamliner at London's Heathrow airport.

Images showed fire trucks parked around the jet at the airport. "We're aware of the event. We have Boeing personnel on the ground at Heathrow and are working to fully understand and address this," Boeing spokesman Doug Alder said.
