UPDATE 2-Boeing plans 787 battery test flights for end of week-sources

* Boeing aims to return 787 Dreamliner to service in weeks
* 787 grounded since January after battery-related incidents
* Some regulators, experts skeptical about restart timetable
SEATTLE/WASHINGTON, March 20 Boeing Co
plans to conduct two flight tests of its revamped 787 battery
system, possibly as soon as the end of the week, according to
three sources familiar with the matter.
The 787 flights, the first since February, would mark
another step toward Boeing's recently announced goal of
returning the grounded jet to service in a matter of weeks, not
months.
Regulators banned the plane from the skies in January after
lithium-ion batteries burned on two 787s in quick succession
that month. The Federal Aviation Administration gave Boeing
permission for a single "ferry" flight on Feb. 7 to move a jet
to Washington state from Texas, carrying minimal crew and no
passengers.
Boeing declined to comment.
The FAA on March 12 approved Boeing's plan to test a
redesigned battery system, to prove it is safe. The FAA-approved
plan includes a rigorous battery testing standard Boeing helped
develop but did not previously use.
Boeing said last week that it was one-third of the way
through the testing, and expected to finish in a week or two.
Boeing's prediction drew scepticism from some regulators and
industry experts, who said it was too early to say when the
Dreamliner would fly again with the root cause of the battery
overheating still unknown.
A senior official at Boeing's biggest 787 customer, All
Nippon Airways, told Reuters this week that the
timetable was a best-case scenario and was too uncertain for it
use in planning.
The testing regimen set by the FAA requires one flight test.
But Boeing plans to conduct two flights: One for its own
purposes and a second to gather data to submit for FAA approval,
according to the sources, who spoke on condition that they not
be named.
The flights could still be delayed by weather or other
factors. Flight plans for the events had not yet been filed with
the FAA.
The flights would depart from and return to Paine Field, an
airport adjacent to the factory in Everett, Washington, where
the 787 Dreamliner is made.