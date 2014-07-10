Boeing will 'fight' revamped Airbus A330, defends 787

LONDON, July 10 Boeing hit back on Thursday at
proposals by rival Airbus to revamp its A330 passenger jet,
saying it would "fight" in the marketplace and was confident
that its newer 787 Dreamliner was a more valuable plane.
European planemaker Airbus is close to launching an upgrade
of its best-selling jet with new Rolls-Royce engines in
an effort to bolster sales in the largest segment by volume for
wide-body jets seating more than 250 passengers.
"We have more value and have to sell our value, but we will
fight, there is no doubt about that," said Randy Tinseth, Vice
President of Marketing at Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "But we
also have a better product with better value and that is the
card we will play."
The two planemakers, which will both be announcing deals and
showcasing their latest products at next week's Farnborough
Airshow, have clashed over the weight and efficiency of their
jets in the 250- to 300-seat segment of the jetliner market.
Airbus says its proposed A330neo will cost the same to run
per seat as the 787-9 and cost less to buy, while Boeing says
its Dreamliner will be at least 10 percent more efficient, even
after the Airbus upgrade which could be announced next week.
Speaking during a presentation on Boeing's latest market
forecasts, Tinseth said Airbus's plans to upgrade the
20-year-old A330 proved its strategy for large twin-engined
jets, which had previously revolved around the brand new A350,
had failed.
The remarks set the tone for what is expected to be a noisy
debate about the market for wide-body jets at the July 14-20 air
show, where both planemakers are also expected to announce large
orders for smaller jets like the A320 and Boeing 737.
