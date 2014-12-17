Boeing to make 754 commercial jet deliveries in 2015 -trade group

SEATTLE Dec 17 The U.S. Aerospace Industries Association on Wednesday forecast that Boeing would deliver 754 commercial airplanes in 2015, up from Boeing's target of between 715 and 725 aircraft in 2014.

The Washington, D.C.-based trade group said the forecast for deliveries was based on information supplied by Boeing.

The forecast of 754 aircraft is in line with Boeing's current production plans. It does not rule out a different forecast when Boeing gives official 2015 guidance in late January, Boeing said.

Investors closely watch Boeing's deliveries as a key measure of the aerospace company's ability to generate cash flow and profits. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott)