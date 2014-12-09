Boeing sees aircraft funding market remaining strong

UPDATE 2-Genel's chairman and co-founder Hayward to step down in June
* Former BP CEO to be replaced by Shell veteran Stephen Whyte
LONDON Dec 9 Boeing Co forecast continued strong demand for aircraft funding, with commercial jet buyers using capital markets to fund a third of the $124 billion of the sales expected in 2015, the company said on Tuesday.
"The strength we're seeing in aircraft finance is largely the result of a healthy and balanced global demand for new aircraft," Boeing Capital Corporation's vice president for aircraft financial services, Tim Myers, said.
Capital markets are a growing source of funding for aircraft deliveries, up from just 3 percent in 2009.
Money from government-backed export credit agencies (ECA), once used to pay for the bulk of airliner deals, but it is expected to continue at historically low levels, Boeing said. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* Former BP CEO to be replaced by Shell veteran Stephen Whyte
April 24 Home Capital Group Inc said founder and former CEO Gerald Soloway, who has been accused by regulators of making "materially misleading statements" to investors, will step down from the board once a replacement is found.
* Mustang Bio announces appointment of Manuel Litchman as president and chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: