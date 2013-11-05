Boeing working with Air India over 787 windshield crack

SYDNEY Nov 5 Boeing Co is working with
Air India Ltd after the windshield of a 787
Dreamliner cracked while landing in Australia, the Seattle-based
plane maker said on Tuesday.
The incident comes just weeks after a body panel fell off a
787 also operated by Air India, a development that Boeing and
the airline are still investigating.
Indian media reported on Monday that the flight from Delhi,
carrying 74 passengers, developed a crack late Sunday while
landing in Melbourne.
An Air India spokesman said the problem was not a glitch
with the high-tech aircraft but may have been due to rapid
changes in temperature or particles on the windscreen while
landing, media reported.
In a response to queries about the incident, Boeing said it
was aware of the issue and was working with the airline. A
Sydney-based spokeswoman declined to comment further.
Air India's offices in Australia could not be contacted,
while Melbourne Airport declined to comment.
The 787 has suffered a series of glitches since it was
introduced two years ago, including battery overheating that
prompted regulators to ground the entire fleet in January.
Flights resumed in April.