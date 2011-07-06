Boeing says sees global new airplane market at $4 trln by 2030

NEW DELHI, July 6 Global passenger airplane market over the next 20 years is seen at $4 trillion, Boeing Co said on Wednesday, adding it expects a market for 33,500 new planes and freighters by 2030.

India's new passenger airline market is seen at $150 billion by 2030, with 1,320 new planes to be bought during the period, Boeing said in a statement posted on its website. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; editing by Malini Menon)