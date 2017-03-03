Boeing sounds out Indian carriers on 737 MAX-10 aircraft

| March 3
March 3 Boeing Co has approached India's
SpiceJet Ltd and Jet Airways Ltd as it gauges
airlines' interest in its 737 MAX-10 aircraft, the stretched
version of the yet-to-be-delivered 737 MAX narrow-body jetliner,
a senior executive said.
Indian carriers are rapidly expanding to meet demand in the
world's fastest-growing aviation market, with most of the growth
involving flights into and out of the country's biggest cities.
"We have presented it to both the airlines what the airplane
looks like, and it's in a very preliminary stage," Dinesh
Keskar, senior vice president, Asia Pacific and India sales,
Boeing Commercial Airplanes, told Reuters.
"If you are flying to the metros this (737 MAX-10) will be a
perfect airplane, because runways are long, demand is there,
frequency is already there."
Airplane makers typically line up orders before deciding
whether to formally undertake building a new aircraft.
SpiceJet and Jet Airways have the option to substitute some
of their existing orders of MAX planes with the MAX-10, Keskar
said.
In January, budget airline SpiceJet agreed to buy 100 new
737 MAXs aircraft with an option for 50 more, while Jet Airways
had 75 orders for the 737 MAX through January 2017.
SpiceJet and Jet Airways did not respond to requests for
comment.
Boeing is creating up to five versions of MAX, which will
replace the current 737 "NG" introduced in 1997 and offer
greater fuel efficiency.
The company has been looking at the feasibility of the 737
MAX-10 - the biggest aircraft in the MAX family - to take on
rival Airbus, which has had strong sales of its
A321neo, its largest single-aisle aircraft.
The first MAX model in production, the MAX-8, is on track to
reach customers by mid-year.
The A321neo competes with Boeing's MAX-9, which carries a
list price of $116.6 million and seats as many as 220
passengers. The A321neo seats as many as 236 and has a list
price of $127 million.
Keskar said the incremental cost to operate the MAX-10 is
going to be very little and airlines may face slightly higher
costs on fuel, food and an extra cabin attendant.
"But your potential gain in the revenue will be phenomenal,"
he said.
(Reporting by Rachit Vats and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru;
Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)