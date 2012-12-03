UPDATE 2-Boeing separates airplane production, design

* New "airplane development" unit will handle design
Dec 3 Boeing Co said on Monday it is
creating a new division to oversee airplane development, hiving
off that function from production as it seeks to ramp up factory
output.
The company named Scott Fancher, who heads Boeing's 777 jet
program, to lead the new "airplane development" division, which
will handle design and flight certification of planes that are
currently on the drawing board. These include the 737 MAX, the
767 Tanker and 787-9, and the 777-X and 787-10X programs that
have not yet formally started.
The move comes as Boeing plans to lift factory output by 25
percent over the next 18 months, and tries to develop five
derivative jets to meet customer demand for longer-range and
more fuel-efficient planes to better compete with Europe's
Airbus.
Analysts called the division sensible given the unusually
large number of new planes in development and the unusually
rapid pace of Boeing's factories - "the highest levels in
commercial aviation history," as Boeing put it.
"Successfully balancing our production and development
priorities is critical to our future viability and success with
customers," Ray Conner, chief of Boeing's commercial airplane
business, said in a message to Boeing employees on Monday.
The changes, effective immediately, "will help clarify
responsibility, streamline decision-making and accelerate our
progress on these priorities," Conner said.
The new structure creates an "airlines programs" unit headed
by Pat Shanahan, a senior vice president currently in charge of
production. The division will be responsible for the profit and
loss of the jet programs in production, and integrating
development of new jets into production.
The division of labor "puts a specific leader in charge of
future development," said Boeing spokesman Marc Birtel, and
allows Shanahan to focus on production.
Boeing's commercial aviation services unit, which provides
support for jets in service, will continue to be led by Lou
Mancini, a senior vice president.
Analysts said Boeing needs to optimize both sides of the
airplane business, but it was unclear how the development side
would be handled. "The production ramp is not insignificant"
particularly on the 777, said Russell Solomon, an analyst at
Moody's Investors Service in New York. For such a "hugely
important and profitable program you don't want to have a
misstep."
Developing five new planes, including substantial redesign
of the 777, is a tall order. "Organizationally, it makes sense
to have someone who's in charge of all of that," said Scott
Hamilton, analyst at Leeham Co in Seattle.
"The only real risk is will he be stretched too thin," he
said. "We have to see how Fancher organizes his new
responsibility."
Boeing shares ended down 0.35 percent at $74.02 Monday on
the New York Stock Exchange.