SINGAPORE Feb 13 Boeing Co is considering introducing a stretched version of its new 787 family, which will enable it to carry 40 more passengers or a total of 320 people, Randy Tinseth, Vice President of Marketing for Boeing Commercial Airplanes said on Monday.

His remarks came ahead of this week's Singapore Airshow where the U.S. plane maker and its European rival Airbus are aiming to secure more sales from the fast growing airlines in the region.