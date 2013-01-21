CORRECTED-ANA cancels 141 more flights with 787 jet grounded

(Corrects month of fire in final paragraph)

TOKYO Jan 21 All Nippon Airways will cancel 123 domestic and 18 international flights between Wednesday and Sunday after Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner passenger plane was grounded, the Japanese airline said Monday.

More than 18,000 passengers will be affected.

The cancellations announced on Monday add to the 72 flights scheduled from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22 that ANA called off last week.

ANA, which flies the most Dreamliners of any airline, also said in the statement it will announce flight cancellations for Jan. 28 later in the day and plans to announce cancellations occurring for dates from Jan. 29 on Thursday.

On Sunday, U.S. safety investigators ruled out excess voltage as the cause of a battery fire this month on a 787 jet operated by Japan Airlines Co (JAL) and said they were expanding the probe to look at the battery's charger and the jet's auxiliary power unit. (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Ken Wills)