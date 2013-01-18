ANA flight cancellations mount with 787 jet grounded

TOKYO Jan 18 All Nippon Airways will cancel 14 domestic and two international flights on Jan. 21 after Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner passenger jet was grounded, affecting a total of about 2,400 passengers, the Japanese airline said on Friday.

ANA also said it will call off two international flights on Jan. 22, affecting about 200 passengers, and will list domestic flight cancellations for that day on its website on Saturday.

The cancellations add to the 52 flights slated for Saturday and Sunday ANA called off earlier in the day.