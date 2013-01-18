ANA flight cancellations mount with 787 jet grounded

BRIEF-Ciber says entered into amendment No. 15 with Wells Fargo Bank NA on April 3 - SEC filing
* Ciber Inc - on April 3, co entered into amendment No. 15 with Wells Fargo Bank NA, lender under company's asset based lending facility - SEC filing
TOKYO Jan 18 All Nippon Airways will cancel 14 domestic and two international flights on Jan. 21 after Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner passenger jet was grounded, affecting a total of about 2,400 passengers, the Japanese airline said on Friday.
ANA also said it will call off two international flights on Jan. 22, affecting about 200 passengers, and will list domestic flight cancellations for that day on its website on Saturday.
The cancellations add to the 52 flights slated for Saturday and Sunday ANA called off earlier in the day.
* Fura announces private placement of units and completion of name change
* Aeon's operating profit for the year ended February will likely rise 4% to 185 billion yen - Nikkei Source text : (http://s.nikkei.com/2oNGivY) Further company coverage: