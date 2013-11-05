Washington governor to make major announcement on Boeing 777X

SEATTLE Nov 5 Washington State Governor Jay Inslee is to make a "major announcement" concerning Boeing Co's new 777X program, after months of lobbying to get the plane maker to assemble its newest jet in the Seattle area, according to a release from his office on Tuesday.

Reuters reported on Monday that Boeing was in advanced talks with its machinists' union to assemble the 777X and build its wings in the Seattle area, according to several people familiar with the negotiations.

Where the jet should be built is one of the most keenly awaited decisions in global aerospace. Workers at Boeing's commercial base in Washington State are competing with non-unionized workers in southern states where wages are lower. Washington State officials have also been working on incentives to keep the work local.