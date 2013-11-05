UPDATE 2-Washington governor to announce tentative deal on Boeing 777X

By Alwyn Scott
SEATTLE Nov 5 Washington State Governor Jay
Inslee is set to announce a major agreement on Tuesday that
would bring key parts of Boeing Co's newest jet program,
the 777X, to the Seattle area.
Ahead of the announcement, the machinists union said its
members will vote on a proposal guaranteeing that fuselages and
wings for Boeing Co's new 777X jet will be built by union
members in the Puget Sound region, the union said.
In exchange, the union would ratify a new eight-year
contract expiring in 2024 that includes $10,000 signing bonuses
for all workers, and would make changes to the pension plan.
The union agreement is part of a broader deal that also will
include significant tax incentives for Boeing and investments to
improve transportation in the state that would need to be passed
by the legislature, according to a person familiar with the
discussions.
Three sources cautioned that details of the agreement remain
subject to change. But it provides "a path" to bring the program
to the state and will be seen as "major good news," one of the
sources said.
"It will be clear today that we have what the company and
the machinists can call an agreement," that source said.
The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because the
discussions are still confidential.
Reuters reported on Monday that Boeing was in advanced talks
with its machinists' union to assemble the 777X and build its
wings in the Seattle area, according to several people familiar
with the negotiations.
The proposal made by Boeing would halt additions to workers'
pensions and set up a different retirement plan funded by the
company, the union said.
Under one form of the deal that circulated in recent days,
union members older than 58 would be offered a buyout that
provides enhanced pension benefits.
In exchange, members would make concessions on pensions and
health care coverage.
The agreement would provide "an unprecedented degree of
labor stability in the volatile and competitive industry."
The last machinists strike, in 2008, shut down production
for two months.
Boeing and the governor's office declined to comment.
The announcement is set for 3:30 pm Pacific Time (2330 GMT).
Where the jet should be built is one of the most keenly
awaited decisions in global aerospace. Workers at Boeing's
commercial base in Washington State are competing with
non-unionized workers in southern states where wages are lower.
Washington State officials have also been working on incentives
to keep the work local.