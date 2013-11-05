Machinists union says members to vote on Boeing 777X proposal

NEW YORK Nov 5 Machinists will vote on a
proposal guaranteeing that fuselage and wings for Boeing Co's
new 777X jet will be built by union members in the Puget
Sound region, the union said on Tuesday.
In exchange for guaranteed 777X work, the union would ratify
a new eight-year labor agreement expiring in 2024 that includes
$10,000 signing bonuses for all workers, and would change
pension plans.
"Securing the Boeing 777X for the Puget Sound means much
more than job security for thousands of IAM members," said Tom
Wroblewski, directing business representative of District 751 of
the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace
Workers, in a statement.
"It means decades of economic activity for the region and
will anchor the next generation of wide-body aircraft production
right here in its historic birthplace and will complement the
737MAX narrow body."