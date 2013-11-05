版本:
中国
2013年 11月 6日 星期三

Machinists union says members to vote on Boeing 777X proposal

NEW YORK Nov 5 Machinists will vote on a proposal guaranteeing that fuselage and wings for Boeing Co's new 777X jet will be built by union members in the Puget Sound region, the union said on Tuesday.

In exchange for guaranteed 777X work, the union would ratify a new eight-year labor agreement expiring in 2024 that includes $10,000 signing bonuses for all workers, and would change pension plans.

"Securing the Boeing 777X for the Puget Sound means much more than job security for thousands of IAM members," said Tom Wroblewski, directing business representative of District 751 of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, in a statement.

"It means decades of economic activity for the region and will anchor the next generation of wide-body aircraft production right here in its historic birthplace and will complement the 737MAX narrow body."
