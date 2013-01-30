Boeing says battery returns on 787 not due to safety concerns

NEW YORK Jan 30 Boeing Co said Wednesday
that numerous replacements of potentially flammable lithium-ion
batteries by airlines flying the new 787 Dreamliner were not
made because of safety concerns.
"We have not seen 787 battery replacements occurring as a
result of safety concerns," the company said in a statement.
"Batteries are a replaceable unit on airplanes, regardless
of the technology used."
The statement comes after All Nippon Airways Co Ltd
and Japan Airlines Co Ltd, Japan's two biggest
airlines, said they had repeatedly replaced sub-par lithium-ion
batteries on their Dreamliners in the months before the two
incidents that led to the 787 groundings.
Boeing said: "The batteries are being returned because our
robust protection scheme ensures that no battery that has been
deeply discharged or improperly disconnected can be used. The
third-highest category for battery returns is exceeding the
battery shelf life - this is a fact of life in dealing with
batteries; they sometimes expire and must be returned."