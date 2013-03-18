Boeing puts 787 battery through tough tests it once avoided

| NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO, March 18
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO, March 18 To get its 787
Dreamliner flying again, Boeing Co is testing the plane's
volatile battery system to a rigorous standard that the company
itself helped develop -- but that it never used on the jet.
Boeing's decision has thrust an arcane standard known as
RTCA to the center of the debate over whether Boeing and the
U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) were rigorous enough
when they originally set standards for the 787 battery system in
October 2007. The debate could have broad implications for the
future use of lithium-ion batteries on aircraft.
A committee co-chaired by Boeing published safety guidelines
in March 2008 for using lithium-ion batteries on aircraft to
minimize the risk of fire. But because they arrived five months
after the FAA had approved a set of special conditions for the
fire safety of the Dreamliner battery system, Boeing did not
have to meet the more stringent guidelines. The FAA never
required it, and Boeing did not choose to use them.
Last week, Boeing decided to shift to the tougher RTCA
standard for a revamped 787 battery system. The move came after
regulators grounded Dreamliners worldwide in January following a
battery fire on a Japan Airlines Co 787 at Boston's
Logan airport and a battery meltdown on an All Nippon Airways Co
flight in Japan.
Some battery industry experts voiced surprise that Boeing
did not apply the RTCA standard when it was published in 2008.
Even though the tests were not required, they would have served
as a check on Boeing's design assumptions and possibly prevented
the battery from overheating in January, they said.
John Goglia, a former board member of the National
Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), said he sees the use of the
RTCA standard "as an admission that they didn't do a good job in
the beginning."
"It is going to be part of the final NTSB report," he added.
"It will be at least mentioned in there."
The NTSB last month questioned the assumptions Boeing and
the FAA made when certifying the battery system in 2007. The
safety agency plans to hold a hearing on the issue next month
and is expected to recommend changes to FAA procedures after
completing its investigation into the battery failures.
Boeing spokesman Marc Birtel said Boeing didn't use the RTCA
standard earlier because it came "after we had completed our
certification plans and begun our testing efforts."
Under the special conditions, the Dreamliner passed "a
rigorous test program and an extensive certification program
conducted by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration," he said.
BOEING OPTIMISTIC
The RTCA test will be used on an extensive new battery
system Boeing unveiled on Friday. It adds safeguards to prevent
fire, keep fumes from entering the cabin and ensure the jet's
ability to fly and land are never compromised.
Boeing said it already is about one-third through testing
with the tougher RTCA regimen, known as "DO-311" and is likely
to finish "within a week or two."
Asked why Boeing had not used the RTCA standard, a senior
Boeing engineer on Friday suggested the standard was too broad.
The RTCA standard "covered a wide range of lithium-ion
batteries and it contained roughly 104 requirements," said Ron
Hinderberger, vice president of 787-8 engineering. "Some of
those requirements went beyond the requirements that were
established in the special condition."
The FAA did not respond to questions on why it did not apply
the standard earlier or Boeing's decision to use it now. The FAA
adopted the standard in April 2011.
Richard Lukso, the former head of Securaplane Technologies,
the Arizona company that supplied the charging unit for the 787
battery, said Boeing should have asked its battery
subcontractor, GS Yuasa Corp of Japan, to use the RTCA
standard. GS Yuasa declined to comment.
"It was (Boeing's) responsibility to request that test,"
Lukso said.
TOUGHER STANDARDS
The RTCA, formed in 1935 as the Radio Technical Commission
for Aeronautics, is a private, not-for-profit industry group
whose policy recommendations are often used by the FAA. Its
battery committee -- whose members included employees from
Boeing 's battery maker GS Yuasa, the battery system
maker Thales SA of France and the FAA -- drafted a 68-page
document to set "minimum operational performance standards" for
rechargeable lithium-ion batteries used as power sources on
planes.
These guidelines "are generic in nature," the committee
said, "and serve only as a baseline for the design and test of
specific battery systems and equipment pairings."
The document included clearer and more specific tests than
the FAA set, along with tougher standards. For example, the 787
special conditions say Boeing's battery system must prevent
"explosive or toxic gases" from accumulating in "hazardous
quantities" in the airplane in any situation which is not
"extremely remote." In FAA parlance, "extremely remote" means
once in 10 million flight hours.
But the DO-311 standards say the tests must show the chances
are "extremely improbable" -- FAA code for one in a billion
flight hours.
Boeing's tests, which included puncturing the battery with a
nail and subjecting it to heat, predicted the chance of a fire
was less than one in 10 million flight hours. But when the plane
was in use, two batteries overheated and emitted smoke and fumes
after less than 100,000 hours, according to the NTSB.
Lukso, who left SecuraPlane to start his own lithium-ion
battery business, acknowledged that the RTCA standards are
tough. At his new company, he spent $6 million and several years
without successfully building a battery that could pass the test
now in front of Boeing.
Another battery maker, EaglePicher Technologies, of Joplin,
Missouri, passed tests modeled on DO-311, but used a less
volatile chemistry than Boeing, known as lithium-iron phosphate.
"To successfully pass the containment (test), we needed iron
phosphate," Ron Nowlin, general manager of aerospace systems for
EaglePicher, said in an interview earlier this year.