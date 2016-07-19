版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 20日 星期三 05:19 BJT

Bell-Boeing wins $545 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon

WASHINGTON, July 19 A joint project of Boeing Co and Textron Inc unit Bell Helicopter is being awarded a $545 million modification to a previously awarded U.S. defense contract, the Pentagon said.

The modification provides for the manufacture of four MV-22 tilt rotor aircraft for the government of Japan, the Pentagon said in a statement. (Reporting by Eric Beech)

