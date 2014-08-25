BOC Aviation places order for 80 Boeing 737 series planes

SINGAPORE Aug 25 BOC Aviation, the leasing
subsidiary of Bank of China, said it has placed an
order for a total of 80 Boeing Co 737 series aircraft for
delivery from 2016 to 2021.
Monday's order comprises 50 737 Max 8 and 30 Next Generation
737-800 aircraft.
"Following the successful placement of the 50 Next
Generation 737 aircraft that we ordered in 2006, this is a
continuation of our commitment to be responsive to airline
customers which are expanding or replacing older fleets," said
Robert Martin, managing director and CEO of Singapore-based BOC
Aviation, one of the world's leading lessors.
Mondays' order follows the lessor's order for 36 Airbus
A320ceo and seven A320neo planes at the Farnborough
airshow in July. [ID::nWEB00PNM]
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga)