UPDATE 4-U.S. trade body advances dumping probe against Bombardier, shares drop

(Adds Bombardier stock price)
By David Lawder, Lesley Wroughton and Allison Lampert
WASHINGTON/MONTREAL, June 9 The U.S.
International Trade Commission on Friday gave a green light to
the U.S. Commerce Department to begin preparing anti-dumping and
anti-subsidy duties against new jets from Bombardier Inc
, sending the Canadian planemaker's stock down as much
as 8 percent.
The ITC, as expected, voted to continue an investigation on
Boeing Co's complaint that Bombardier dumped its CSeries
jet below cost in the U.S. market while benefiting from unfair
subsidies.
The case has fueled trade tensions between the United States
and its northern neighbor, with Canada calling on Boeing to
abandon the anti-dumping challenge and threatening to scrap
plans to buy the company's fighter jets as an interim purchase
in the renewal of its fleet.
The ITC probe could lead to steep duties on the CSeries,
stoking investor fears that it will discourage future sales of
the 110 to 130 seat jets, which have not secured a new order in
about a year, said an analyst who spoke on condition of
anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to reporters.
Bombardier spokesman Mike Nadolski said the ITC's decision
was expected given the "low bar" for Boeing at this early stage,
while a company executive recently dismissed suggestions that
the probe could hurt CSeries sales.
"Going forward, we are confident that a detailed review and
analysis of the facts will demonstrate that Boeing’s claim is
without merit," Nadolski said by email.
A Boeing spokesman declined to say if the company was
pleased with the ITC decision, instead emphasizing its support
for Canada as a "customer and supplier-partner for both our
commercial and defense businesses."
Spokesman Dan Curran said by email that Boeing's near
century-old relationship with Canada "will continue to thrive
after this commercial trade matter is resolved."
Coupled with Canada's pledge to move ahead with an interim
fighter purchase, Boeing's reaction indicates the
careful path the U.S. planemaker must tread in challenging
Bombardier while trying to preserve a lucrative military
contract with the country.
Canadian Foreign Ministry spokesman Alex Lawrence reiterated
that Canada would defend its aerospace industry.
"We are reviewing current military procurement that relates
to Boeing," Lawrence said by email.
Boeing has argued that the CSeries program would not exist
without hundreds of millions of dollars in launch aid from the
governments of Canada, Quebec and Britain, or a $2.5 billion
equity infusion from Quebec and its largest pension fund in
2015. It warned that Bombardier's actions could upset the wider
market and erode future sales of its best-selling 737.
Boeing wants the U.S. government to investigate the 2016
sale of 75 CSeries aircraft to Delta Air Lines for what
it calls the "absurdly low" sum of $19.6 million each, despite
the jet costing $33 million to build.
Bombardier, which described Boeing's $19.6 million figure as
"absurd," has countered that the 110-seat CS100 plane it sold to
Delta does not compete with Boeing's smallest 737 model, the
130-seat 737 MAX 7.
The Commerce Department must now determine any preliminary
anti-subsidy duties by around July 22, with a deadline for
preliminary anti-dumping duties around Oct. 3.
The ITC will have a final say on whether to reject any
duties.
In a separate ruling, the World Trade Organization largely
cleared the United States of unfairly supporting Boeing, but
noted it had failed to withdraw a tax break in Washington state,
where Boeing builds most of its aircraft.
(Additional reporting by Eric Walsh in Washington and Alwyn
Scott in Seattle; Editing by Dan Grebler and Chizu Nomiyama)