U.S. trade body continues probe into dumping claims against Bombardier jets

WASHINGTON, June 9 The U.S. International Trade
Commission on Friday voted to continue an investigation into
Boeing Co's complaint that Canada's Bombardier Inc
dumped its CSeries jet below cost in the U.S. market
while benefiting from unfair subsidies.
The ITC's preliminary 5-0 vote found there was sufficient
evidence to continue the probe. The vote, which was largely
expected, is the first step in a case that could lead the United
States to impose steep duties on Bombardier's newest 110- to
130-seat jets.
