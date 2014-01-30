版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 31日 星期五 04:53 BJT

Boeing to pay bonuses to aircraft workers for 2013 performance

NEW YORK Jan 30 Boeing Co said on Thursday it would pay bonuses to engineers, machinists and other employees in response to the company's strong 2013 performance.

The payouts are "among the highest-ever levels" paid to non-represented employees and engineers and technicians represented by the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace (SPEEA).

The bonuses are equivalent to between 6.15 percent and 6.54 percent of the employees' eligible pay from 2013.

For machinists, the payout totals 4 percent of eligible pay. Machinists are represented by the International Association of Machinists.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐