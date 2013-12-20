INSIGHT-How U.S. spying cost Boeing multibillion-dollar jet contract

| SAO PAULO
SAO PAULO Dec 20 Dilma Rousseff was thoroughly
charmed.
Brazil had been struggling for years to decide which company
to choose for a $4 billion-plus fighter jet contract, one of the
world's most sought-after defense deals and one that would help
define the country's strategic alliances for decades to come.
But Rousseff, the leftist president known for being
sometimes gruff and even standoffish with foreign leaders, was
thrilled after a 90-minute meeting in Brasilia on May 31 with
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden.
After Biden's reassurances that the United States would not
block crucial transfers of technological know-how to Brazil if
it bought the jets, she was closer than ever to selecting
Chicago-based Boeing to supply its fighter, the F/A-18
Super Hornet.
"She's ready to sign on the dotted line," one of her senior
aides told Reuters at the time. "This is going to happen soon."
And then along came Edward Snowden.
Documents leaked by the former National Security Agency
contractor, released in the weeks after Biden's visit, ended up
enraging Rousseff and completely changing her plans, several
Brazilian officials told Reuters.
On Wednesday, she surprised the defense and diplomatic
worlds by tapping Sweden's Saab to supply the jets, a
move aides said was made in part as a deliberate snub to the
United States.
The decision was one of the biggest and most expensive
consequences yet of the NSA revelations, which have strained
Washington's relations with countries around the world.
Anger over espionage was not the only reason for Rousseff's
decision. Saab's Gripen jet offered the best combination of
price, transfers of technology to Brazilian companies and low
maintenance costs compared with the other two finalists, Boeing
and France's Dassault Aviation, Defense Minister Celso
Amorim told reporters on Wednesday.
Still, the NSA revelations were clearly the determining
factor for Rousseff, the Brazilian officials told Reuters, for
reasons that were both political and deeply personal.
A former guerrilla who had fought a U.S.-backed military
dictatorship in the 1960s, Rousseff had spent the first two
years of her presidency edging closer to Washington, fending off
pressure from leftist elements of her Workers' Party and
scheduling a rare state visit to the White House for last
October.
Snowden's documents, many of which were published by
Brazil-based U.S. journalist Glenn Greenwald, revealed that
Washington had spied on Rousseff's personal communications,
those of state-run oil company Petrobras - which
Rousseff once chaired - and countless Brazilian citizens.
Rousseff could not understand why Washington would spy on an
ally with no history of international terrorism, aides said. She
reacted by canceling her White House trip, despite attempts by
U.S. President Barack Obama to ease her concerns, including a
one-on-one meeting on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in Russia.
This week, she made a decision she believed would hit the
United States where it hurt most - its pocketbook.
Defense analysts struggled to recall a major contract
decided on such grounds.
"The irony is that we expected politics to play a big role,
but always on the selling side, not on the downside," said
Richard Aboulafia, an aerospace analyst with the Teal Group.
"Then things went horribly wrong with this NSA story."
A DECADE-OLD SAGA
The final decision on the jets contract had not been
expected until next year, so the bidding companies were
surprised when it was announced. Brazilian military leaders said
publicly that Rousseff informed them of her decision this week.
At a time when the United States and European countries are
tightening their defense budgets, the contract was considered a
particularly lucrative prize.
For French, Swedish and U.S. diplomats in Brasilia, pushing
for the deal had been near the top of their agendas for more
than a decade.
In 2009, Rousseff's predecessor, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva,
said Brazil would choose Dassault's Rafale fighter jet. But
negotiations over price and transfers of technology -
particularly important to Brazil, which wants to increase its
geopolitical influence by building a homegrown defense industry
- never resulted in a deal.
Shortly after Rousseff took office in January 2011, she
surprised Republican Senator John McCain when he visited
Brasilia by bringing up Boeing's bid and saying she thought its
F/A-18 was the best of the three jets, according to two people
who were in the room.
Boeing particularly appealed to Rousseff, people familiar
with her thinking said, because the company has a growing
relationship with Embraer SA and the jet deal would
advance the Brazilian planemaker's technological know-how.
And unlike some hard-liners in her party, Rousseff believed
in the importance of the United States as a trade partner that
could help Brazil with its first-world aspirations.
U.S. diplomats worked hard to follow up, excited not only
about the price tag but also the possibility of a strategic deal
with a rising power that at times has seemed closer to U.S.
antagonists in the region such as Venezuela and Cuba. Because of
the extensive maintenance required and the technology transfers,
big aircraft deals can bind companies and militaries together
for decades after a deal is signed.
Obama visited Brazil in 2011, Rousseff went to the White
House in 2012, and the jets deal was discussed at length by the
leaders during both trips. But it wasn't until Biden's visit in
May that Boeing was finally on the verge of winning the deal,
Brazilian officials said.
Rousseff remained concerned that the U.S. Congress,
especially Republican Party members who are traditionally
skeptical of leftist governments in Latin America, could block
the technology transfers on national security grounds even after
a deal with Boeing was signed.
But Biden, based on his 36 years of Senate experience,
offered Rousseff a detailed and convincing explanation of why
that wouldn't happen, said Brazilian and U.S. officials who were
present.
In comments after the meeting, Biden made it clear where
U.S. priorities were: "We're ready for a deeper, broader
relationship across the board on everything from the military to
education, trade and investment."
Boeing executives, U.S. diplomats and even Brazilian
officials were exuberant. The expectation, confirmed by
Rousseff's aides, was that she would likely announce her choice
of Boeing in October, when she was due to make the first formal
state visit to Washington by a Brazilian leader in nearly 20
years.
IT ALL FELL APART
The optimism began to fade just five weeks later, when the
first Brazil-related NSA documents were released. Then, on Sept.
1, when a report said Rousseff herself had been a target, it
became clear that all bets were off and that the Boeing bid was
in severe danger.
The day after that report, a person who had been pushing for
Boeing angrily questioned whether the intelligence obtained from
Rousseff's communications justified possibly losing the deal.
"Was that worth $4 billion?" the person asked rhetorically,
speaking on condition of anonymity.
Facing renewed pressure from her party's anti-Washington
flank, Rousseff requested an apology from Obama, still hoping to
salvage the trip. Instead, Obama said only that he would order a
review of U.S. intelligence-gathering techniques.
It wasn't enough.
Rousseff announced on Sept. 17 that she was canceling the
state visit. Her aides told Reuters that day that Boeing was
likely now out of the running.
Still, things got even worse.
Upon new revelations in October that German Chancellor
Angela Merkel had her BlackBerry spied on by the NSA, Rousseff
and members of her team saw Washington's response as much more
contrite, officials close to the Brazilian president said.
Ironically, U.S. officials, when pitching the jets deal to
Rousseff, had said Brazil could expect to be a strategic ally on
the level of Germany - making the perceived double standard that
much more upsetting in the minds of Brazilian officials.
Ben Rhodes, a White House national security adviser, told
Reuters in October that it was unclear whether the United States
could resurrect Boeing's chances of winning the jets deal.
"We will have to do work, frankly, to put the U.S.-Brazil
relationship on a stronger footing on the other end of this," he
said.
As 2013 drew to an end, Rousseff's anger lingered, aides
said. Meanwhile, time was running out for her to make a decision
before yearend. Waiting until 2014, an election year in Brazil,
would have increased political scrutiny of any deal.
So she decided to choose a winner this week.
Boeing was out, and the Rafale was by far the most expensive
of the three jets, aides said. That left the Gripen, which some
elements of the Brazilian Air Force had been pushing for all
along. Many defense analysts said that, independent of the
politics, it was a solid choice.
"Sweden is a non-aligned state and ticks all the right boxes
and will have offered a good industrial package," said Douglas
Barrie, senior fellow for military aerospace at the
International Institute for Strategic Studies in London.