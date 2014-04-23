BRIEF-Boeing CEO says expects F-18 fighter jet line will remain open

NEW YORK, April 23 Boeing Co

* Ceo says company expects book to build ratio above 1 for the year, due to good demand

* Cfo says deferred production cost on 787 dreamliner was $23.1 billion in quarter; still seen peaking at $25 billion

* Cfo says company expects to continue delivering strong cash flow in coming quarters

* Cfo says deferred production balance will benefit from step-down pricing from suppliers and better productivity as production rates stabilize; will start to decrease when 787 production hits 12 a month

* Cfo says south carolina assembly line is making progress on production problems, sees no impact on year forecast; 787 wing crack issue also "behind us"; will see supplier cost step downs in next quarter

* Ceo says some pricing pressure on 777-300er, but has high confidence in maintaining high production rates for 777 as it begins to build the 777x

* Ceo says may have relied too much on outside work in past; now has option to use best mix of inside and outside workers to deliver products on time

* Ceo says expects f-18 fighter jet line will remain open due to orders from u.s. Government, supplemented by international sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Alwyn Scott)