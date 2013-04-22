Europe to adopt U.S. decision to let Boeing 787 resume flights

PARIS, April 22 European safety authorities are
backing a decision by U.S. regulators to allow the Boeing
787 Dreamliner to resume flights after a three-month grounding.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration approved a new
battery system for the Boeing jet on Friday and is expected to
issue imminently an "airworthiness directive" formally lifting
the flight ban, in place since January.
When it does so, the European Aviation Safety Agency plans
to adopt the same measure, a spokesman for the regulator said.
"We have been working with the FAA since the beginning, so
we are quite happy with what has been presented so far," the
spokesman added.