版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 17日 星期二

BRIEF-Boeing shares up 1.9 pct after the bell following share repurchase, dividend news

NEW YORK Dec 16 Boeing Co : * Shares up 1.9 percent after the bell following news of a share repurchase and increase in quarterly dividend.
