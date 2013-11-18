版本:
BRIEF-Boeing and Mubadala sign new agreement expanding UAE aerospace manufacturing

Nov 18 Boeing : * Boeing and mubadala sign new agreement expanding UAE aerospace manufacturing * Says mubadala to grow long-term role supplying as much as $2.5 billion in

advanced composites and machined metals * C0 and mubadala have also agreed to work together to develop pre-preg and

carbon fiber manufacturing capabilities in the emirate of Abu Dhabi * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
