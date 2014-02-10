版本:
REFILE-BRIEF-Boeing forecasts $1.9 tln 20-year market for new airplanes in Asia Pacific

Feb 9 Boeing : * Forecasts $1.9 trillion 20-year market for new airplanes in Asia Pacific * Says Asia pacific region represents 36 percent of the world's new airplane

deliveries
