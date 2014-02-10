REFILE-BRIEF-Boeing forecasts $1.9 tln 20-year market for new airplanes in Asia Pacific

UPDATE 1-Westinghouse says will operate normally in Asia, Europe despite Chapter 11
* First AP1000 reactor to be put into operation by end-2017 (Updates with quotes, context)
Feb 9 Boeing : * Forecasts $1.9 trillion 20-year market for new airplanes in Asia Pacific * Says Asia pacific region represents 36 percent of the world's new airplane
deliveries * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* First AP1000 reactor to be put into operation by end-2017 (Updates with quotes, context)
* prices 800 million euro unsecured senior debt offering with 1 percent coupon
LONDON, April 28 A leading advisor to pension schemes and other investors on Friday called for a review of Germany's rules around takeovers, in light of a planned takeover of U.S. agrochemicals company Monsanto by Bayer .