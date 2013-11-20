版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 20日 星期三 08:54 BJT

BRIEF-Boeing flies third 787-9 dreamliner

Nov 19 Boeing : * Flies third 787-9 dreamliner * Says is on track to deliver the 787-9 to launch customer air New Zealand in

mid-2014 * Says 26 customers have ordered 396 787-9s, accounting for approximately 40

percent of all 787 orders. * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐