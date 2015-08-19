UK investigator says short-circuit caused Dreamliner fire in 2013

LONDON Aug 19 A fire on a Boeing
Dreamliner jet parked at London's Heathrow Airport in 2013 was
most likely caused by a short-circuit, Britain's Air Accident
Investigation Branch (AAIB) said in its final report on the
incident on Wednesday.
The fire, which the AAIB believes started in the jet's
emergency locator transmitter (ELT), damaged the aircraft's rear
fuselage as it stood empty on a remote stand.
Runways at Heathrow, Europe's busiest airport, were briefly
closed as fire-fighters dealt with the blaze on the
787-Dreamliner operated by Ethiopian Airlines.
Since the incident the AAIB has already made 14 safety
recommendations and Boeing and the U.S. aviation regulator, the
FAA, have undertaken safety actions.
In addition, ELT manufacturer Honeywell is
redesigning the unit using the AAIB's findings.
The blaze in July 2013 came at a difficult time for the
Dreamliner. The jet had only recently restarted flying following
a three month-grounding by regulators earlier that year on
concerns over its batteries overheating.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by David Holmes)