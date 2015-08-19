UPDATE 1-UK probe blames 787 fire on short circuit, urges more battery tests

(Adds details on safety recommendations, Boeing comment, share
LONDON/NEW YORK Aug 19 Britain's air safety
investigator on Wednesday blamed a short-circuit involving a
lithium-metal battery for a 2013 fire on a Boeing Co 787
Dreamliner parked at London's Heathrow Airport and called for
further scrutiny and testing of lithium batteries on all
aircraft.
The UK's Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said in
its final report on the incident that it believes the fire was
probably started by crossed wires in the jet's emergency locator
transmitter (ELT). The fire damaged the aircraft's rear fuselage
as it stood empty on a remote stand at the airport.
Boeing shares fell 1.3 percent to $142.66 on the New York
Stock Exchange.
Runways at Heathrow, Europe's busiest airport, were briefly
closed as firefighters dealt with the blaze on the jet, operated
by Ethiopian Airlines.
The Heathrow fire in July 2013 came at a difficult time for
the Dreamliner. The entire fleet of planes had only recently
restarted flying following a three-month grounding by regulators
earlier that year after lithium-based batteries overheated.
Those batteries are used for backup power and other functions on
the high-tech plane.
Since the incident the AAIB has already made 14 safety
recommendations and Boeing and the U.S. aviation regulator, the
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), have undertaken safety
actions.
In addition, ELT manufacturer Honeywell International Inc
is redesigning the unit using the AAIB's findings.
The AAIB added new recommendations on Wednesday. Among them,
regulators in the U.S., Europe and Canada should:
-Review use of lithium-metal battery on aircraft to ensure
all equipment has adequate circuit protection, and ensure the
equipment complies with rules on toxic gas venting.
-Require that equipment makers that use such batteries
determine the amount of heat they can produce and design systems
that can "adequately dissipate the heat."
-Require battery and equipment makers to conduct tests to
determine possible failure conditions and their effects.
Boeing cautioned that the AAIB recommendations need careful
study.
"It is important that any potential changes to the
airplane's design be reviewed with great care, and with due
consideration for any potential unintended consequences of any
change," the company said in a statement emailed to Reuters.
Boeing noted that the U.S. FAA had already recommended
inspections of Honeywell RESCU 406 ELTs across all models of
aircraft, and that "operators have confirmed to the FAA that all
in-service ELTs are in compliance with federal regulations."
The FAA and Honeywell did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
(Reporting by Sarah Young in London and Alwyn Scott in New
York; Editing by David Holmes and Bill Rigby)