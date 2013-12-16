UPDATE 1-Boeing announces $10 billion buyback, raises dividend

Dec 16 Boeing Co's board raised the
company dividend about 50 percent on Monday and approved $10
billion in new share buyback authority that the company said it
would use in the next two to three years.
Boeing shares rose about 2 percent in extended trading after
the news. They closed at $134.72 on the New York Stock Exchange
on Monday.
The increases in dividends and share repurchases "reflect
sustained, strong operational performance by our businesses,
increasing cash flow, and our confidence in the future," Boeing
Chief Executive Jim McNerney said in a statement.
The new repurchase total is in addition to about $800
million remaining from the company's 2007 stock repurchase
authorization, and will begin in 2014, Boeing said.
The quarterly dividend is 73 cents per share, up from 48.5
cents.
Boeing is enjoying a surge in revenue and cash as it ramps
up commercial jet production, with a target of delivering a
record 635 to 645 aircraft this year. Those gains help offset
declining U.S. military spending, which is hampering Boeing's
defense businesses.
The company is also preparing to invest billions of dollars
in two new models, the narrow-body 737 MAX and the wide-body
777X.
News of the increased payouts to shareholders come as the
company tries to clinch a labor contract with its Seattle-area
machinists that would ensure the 777X is built in there. The
31,000 union members have rejected Boeing's offer, largely
because it would switch their defined-benefit pension to a
401(k)-style plan.
The International Association of Machinists declined to
offer immediate comment on the dividend and repurchase news.
For investors, the rise in returns "speaks to the belief
that the company has line of sight to improving its operating
performance," said Howard Rubel, an analyst at Jefferies & Co.
Inc. The buyback amount matched his forecast, and the dividend
was larger, he said.
Robert Stallard, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, said the
$10 billion repurchase over two or three years was below the
$6.5 billion in repurchases he expected in 2014.
"So although this news will probably be welcome, the impact
on consensus EPS estimates may not be as positive as expected,"
Stallard added in a note to clients.