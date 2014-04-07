Boeing cuts final C-17 output by 3 jets, ends production early

UPDATE 3-Cleveland police seek man they say broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
NEW YORK, April 7 Boeing Co said on Monday that it would produce three fewer C-17 military transport planes than expected, and would close the production line for the aircraft three months earlier than anticipated, in mid-2015 rather than late 2015.
Boeing said last September that it planned to produce 22 of the large, cargo-carrying jets. It has since delivered five of the planes, and had expected to build 10 in 2014 and 10 in 2015. On Monday, it said it would produce only 7 in 2015.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Diane Craft)
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
SINGAPORE, April 17 China's Ant Financial has raised its offer for electronic payment firm MoneyGram International Inc and the deal was unanimously approved by the U.S. firm's board, outbidding rival Euronet Worldwide Inc .
SINGAPORE, April 17 China's Ant Financial has raised its offer for electronic payment firm MoneyGram International Inc and the deal was unanimously approved by the U.S. firm's board, outbidding rival Euronet Worldwide Inc .